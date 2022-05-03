Drone with explosives "found" in Transnistria and accused Ukraine of "attempted terrorist attack". PHOTOS

The Transnistrian Ministry of Internal Affairs has announced the discovery of an alleged Ukrainian drone with an explosive device.

The drone was allegedly discovered on the night of May 3 near the Mayak TV and Radio Center, which is under heightened security after antenna bombings last week.

"Specialists investigated the location of the drone and attached cargo. A 5-liter plastic canister with an unknown brown liquid and a plastic box about 60 cm long and 25 cm in diameter with 2 kg of plastid were attached to the aircraft. Detonators were planted in the explosive," they said. in the release of "MIA".

It also notes that the drone was allegedly "launched from the Ukrainian side."

"Probably, the attackers were planning a sabotage. Their goal was a hangar with mechanisms for cooling the transformers of the radio and television center. If they managed to implement the plan, important equipment of the TRTC would be disabled," the statement said.









