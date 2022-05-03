National Police showed consequences of occupants' strike on coke-chemical plant in Avdiivka. PHOTOS

Police documented the aftermath of a strike on a coke-chemical plant in Avdiivka, there are killed and wounded.

This informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to the press service of National Police.

"The occupants hit a group of workers who were boarding a bus after finishing their shift. The number of casualties is being clarified. Police and rescue workers were on the scene."







Paramedics from the police and the State Emergency Service provided first aid to the victims, " the statement reads.

Read more: As result of attack by occupiers of Avdiivka coke-chemical plant at least 10 people were lost, 15 are wounded, - Donetsk RMA

The criminal proceedings opened under Article 438 (violation of laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.