National Police showed consequences of occupants' strike on coke-chemical plant in Avdiivka. PHOTOS

Police documented the aftermath of a strike on a coke-chemical plant in Avdiivka, there are killed and wounded.

This informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to the press service of National Police.

National Police showed consequences of occupants strike on coke-chemical plant in Avdiivka 01

"The occupants hit a group of workers who were boarding a bus after finishing their shift. The number of casualties is being clarified. Police and rescue workers were on the scene."

National Police showed consequences of occupants strike on coke-chemical plant in Avdiivka 02
National Police showed consequences of occupants strike on coke-chemical plant in Avdiivka 03
National Police showed consequences of occupants strike on coke-chemical plant in Avdiivka 04

Paramedics from the police and the State Emergency Service provided first aid to the victims, " the statement reads.

Read more: As result of attack by occupiers of Avdiivka coke-chemical plant at least 10 people were lost, 15 are wounded, - Donetsk RMA

National Police showed consequences of occupants strike on coke-chemical plant in Avdiivka 05

The criminal proceedings opened under Article 438 (violation of laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

