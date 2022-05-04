In several settlements of Luhansk, region occupiers struck rocket-bomb attacks, two people were lost. PHOTO

Rocket and bomb attacks were carried out on Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Lysychansk, and Zoloty-4, killing two people in one day.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET

In addition, the occupiers carried out assaults in the area of ​​Popasnaya, where fighting continues.

"Yesterday, each of our cities suffered from the enemy. Four settlements withstood rocket-bomb attacks. The Russians are not just destroying Popasna - they are removing it from the map of the Luhansk region as a settlement. 34 times the enemy hit the residential areas of the region," Haidai said.

Two people died - a woman from Lysychansk and a man from Popasna. Two women from Lysychansk were injured.

In particular, 10 artillery shellings were carried out in Lysychansk, eight in Severodonetsk, and another 10 in Popasnyanska and Hirska communities.

It is reported that 45 houses and other objects were damaged: 4 houses in Severodonetsk, 12 - in Lysychansk, 7 - in Orikhovo, 6 - in Rubizhne, 4 - in Horska, 4 - in Popasnaya, 2 - in Vrubovka.

Watch more: Rashists destroyed Lysychansk Anti-Tuberculosis Dispensary - Haidai. VIDEO&PHOTOS













In Lysychansk, the flames engulfed the building of the Luhansk Regional Medical Center for Dangerous Infectious Diseases and one of the city's schools. In Sirotin - the only school in the village. There is a shopping center in Severodonetsk.

"Meanwhile, 12 enemy attacks were repulsed at the front, destroying six tanks, five artillery systems (including 3 multiple launch rocket systems), 15 units of armored combat vehicles, and nine enemy vehicles. Air defense units shot down one cruise missile and three Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles, Haidai recalls.