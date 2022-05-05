ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8954 visitors online
News Photo War
4 828 3

At least 25 civilians were wounded in missile strikes of occupiers in Kramatorsk. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian troops launched a missile strike on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. As a result, at least 25 civilians were injured. Six of the wounded need medical attention at the hospital.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavel Kyrylenko reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

He said the missiles had damaged nine homes, a school, and numerous civilian infrastructure.

"Unable to fight the Ukrainian army, the Russians continue to" fight "with our civilians. This is another war crime of the Russian army on our land. We carefully record everything. Nobody will escape punishment! ", - the head of the region noted.

Read more: At night occupiers struck rocket attacks on residential areas and center of Kramatorsk, there are victims, - mayor Goncharenko

At least 25 civilians were wounded in missile strikes of occupiers in Kramatorsk 01
At least 25 civilians were wounded in missile strikes of occupiers in Kramatorsk 02
At least 25 civilians were wounded in missile strikes of occupiers in Kramatorsk 03
At least 25 civilians were wounded in missile strikes of occupiers in Kramatorsk 04

Author: 

Russian Army (9270) Kramatorsk (290) shoot out (13484) Donetska region (3882) Pavlo Kyrylenko (371)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 