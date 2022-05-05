At least 25 civilians were wounded in missile strikes of occupiers in Kramatorsk. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian troops launched a missile strike on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. As a result, at least 25 civilians were injured. Six of the wounded need medical attention at the hospital.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavel Kyrylenko reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

He said the missiles had damaged nine homes, a school, and numerous civilian infrastructure.

"Unable to fight the Ukrainian army, the Russians continue to" fight "with our civilians. This is another war crime of the Russian army on our land. We carefully record everything. Nobody will escape punishment! ", - the head of the region noted.

