Сourt seized UAH 40 million in accounts of Medvedchuk and Kozak's relatives, and State Bureau of Investigation conducted regular searches. ФОТО

The State Bureau of Investigation continues to work to identify the illegally acquired property of Viktor Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak and their relatives.

At the initiative of the State Bureau of Investigation, the court seized corporate rights and accounts of business entities owned by relatives of Ukrainian MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak. There were over UAH 40 million in the seized accounts.

In addition, on Wednesday, employees of the Territorial Department of the State Bureau of Investigation of Lviv conducted regular searches at facilities related to the families of deputies. Investigative actions took place at six addresses, one of them - in the Kyiv region, the rest - in the Lviv region.







"Searches were conducted within the framework of criminal proceedings on suspicion of abuse of power and violation of the rules of protection or use of subsoil and legalization of proceeds from crime (Article 364, Article 240, Part 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code). Relatives of Kozak and Medvedchuk are the subjects of criminal proceedings for illegal sand mining in two quarries in Lviv region. Valuable paintings, antiques, and other jewelry were seized during the investigation. In the future, the State Bureau of Investigation will initiate the issue of arresting them and transferring them to the National Asset Management Agency, "the statement said.





