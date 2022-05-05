Russian occupiers' fire at liberated villages of Mykolayevshchina and Kherson region: one is lost, six are wounded, - operational command "South". PHOTO

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are shelling villages in the north of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions from which they had previously retreated. One woman was killed and six were injured in the shelling. Also, the Russian invaders last night fired at the city of Mykolaiv "Tornadoes" - gas communications, electric substations, objects of the industry, private houses, and school are damaged, the information on victims is specified.

The Operational Command "South" reports about it on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"In the Mykolayiv and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to conduct hostilities and engineer the occupied positions.

There were no active offensive actions for the advance of troops towards Mykolayiv, but during days several attacks from multiple launch rocket system "Tornado" are carried out.

In the north of Kherson and Mykolaiv, the enemy covers with fire the villages that left, having receded. Without sparing the locals, hitting and destroying private households. One woman was killed and at least six civilians were injured. The final losses are being clarified.

The city of Mykolaiv is mercilessly fired at by multiple launch rocket systems with the use of the forbidden cluster shells. In an attempt to inflict maximum damage, the enemy strikes residential and industrial neighborhoods. As a result, gas utilities, power substations, industrial facilities, and private homes are affected. Late in the evening they also hit the area of ​​the zoo, one of the schools was severely damaged. Information about the victims is being clarified.

During the next attempt of the Orlan-10 drone to reconnoiter our positions in the Mykolaiv area, the anti-aircraft missile units of the enemy spy were brought down.

During the past 24hrs, missile and artillery and aviation units of the southern Ukrainian defense forces have defeated about 130 enemy targets. That ensured the loss of the enemy in the amount of 50 racists and 11 units of equipment - these are 2 self-propelled howitzers "Msta-C", 5 units of armored and 3 vehicles, and 1 drone.





The composition of the racist naval group in the Black Sea doesn't change significantly. "Three missile ships and one submarine are ready to launch a missile strike, but our defense forces and air defenses are monitoring the situation around the clock in the Black Sea, in the air, and in all strategic areas," the statement said.













