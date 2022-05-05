Ukraine's victory is undoubted for all adequate people, - Zelenskyi. PHOTOS

Peace in Ukraine will come, and with it, security will be guaranteed throughout Europe.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi wrote about this on telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"We will have peace again. We will restore it. Ukraine's victory is undoubted for all adequate people in the world. There will also be security in Europe again.

But one thing must disappear.

This is the preservation of relations - both political and business - at any cost with those who do not respect international law and do not recognize the treaties they sign." he wrote















