News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Orcs hit Nitrogen. Shelling of residential neighborhoods is intensifying. Two civilians were killed - head of Luhansk RMA. PHOTO

Eleven enemy attacks have been repulsed in Donbas in the past 24 hours, eight tanks, eleven units of armored combat vehicles, and five units of enemy vehicles have been destroyed. In the Luhansk region, the racists continue to destroy free settlements.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reports about it.

"Last night, the racists raised the stakes and wanted to get a lot of victims at once, aiming at the chemical plant. The orcs hit the gas station and the railway track of Severodonetsk's "Nitrogen". Rails and grass began to burn on a total area of ​​400 sq.m. There were tanks with various substances nearby. The actions of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine managed to prevent fires," Haidai said.

He notes that another attempt this night to seize the already burned Popasna from the racists didn't succeed.

"Fighting continues in Belogorovka and Voevodovka. The enemy cannot defeat our defenders. The Russians have intensified shelling of the region's housing estate. In Severodonetsk, houses were on fire in neighborhoods - 12 high-rise buildings, an electric substation, and numerous street kiosks were damaged. We have two dead. There are also mass destructions in Rubezhnoye, Novodruzhesk, Lysychansk, Orikhovo, Gorsky, Popasnaya, "the statement reads.

