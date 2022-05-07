Luhansk region under enemy fire, lot of destruction. Nitrogen shelling continues, Haidai. PHOTO

Residential areas of the Luhansk region were shelled 24 times by Russian troops on May 6: many damages in Hirska, Popasna communities, and Severodonetsk, and shelling of "Nitrogen" continues.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergey Gaidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET

In particular, a hospital in the old part of the city was damaged in Severodonetsk. Artillery attacks on "Nitrogen" continue. Pyrotechnicians check industrial sites for unexploded ordnance. No explosives were found there yesterday.

"There are still enough people in the region. There are high-rise buildings where only one person currently lives, but there are cases when dozens of neighbors didn't leave. The Russians are beating them. They opened fire 24 times and destroyed or damaged 36 houses. They destroyed 11 houses in Zolotoye, 10 in Popasnaya, five high-rise buildings in Severodonetsk, which came under heavy fire twice a day, and four in Rubezhnoye. In Lysychansk, two houses are not subject to restoration - this is a sign of "Russian peace". One was rescued. There was also a fire at the service station. There is information about the destruction of the housing stock in Hirska and Orikhovo, " Haidai said.

Read more: Severodonetsk is not surrounded, fighting with occupants continues in nearby villages, - Haidai













Regarding the situation at the front. In the territory of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, defenders of Ukraine repulsed eight enemy attacks and destroyed three tanks, eight artillery systems, seven units of armored combat vehicles, one car, and three units of enemy special engineering equipment.

Air defense units shot down seven Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles.