Mass shelling along entire front line in Donetsk region, in morning Russian troops tried to attack in Avdiivka and Mariinsky directions, but Armed Forces repulsed offensive. PHOTO

Mass shelling continues along the front line in the Donetsk region, and Russian troops strike at cities in the rear.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, Bakhmut suffered the most from Russian weapons today - the Russians fired there.

"It is known for sure that one person died. There is reason to believe that the total number of victims will be higher. Two private houses were completely destroyed in the city, and 11 houses and several enterprises were damaged," Kyrylenko said.

According to him, in Malotaranovka near Kramatorsk 2 people were injured, and 7 houses, a shop, and a club were damaged.

In Druzhkivka, the Russians launched an airstrike - 4 high-rise buildings, a school, a parking lot, and the company's premises were damaged. Fortunately, there is no information about the victims.

"At least one person was injured in Drobyshevo near Lyman. Kostiantynivka is also under fire - we are clarifying the consequences of the shelling there. The shelling in the Svitlodarsky and Ocheretinsky directions lasted all night. The power supply in Ocheretin has been partially cut off," the head of the region added.

Read more: Russian occupiers shell Donetsk: 25 civilians wounded today

































He also adds that in the morning the Russians tried to attack in the Avdiivka and Mariinsky directions - both attacks were repulsed by our Armed Forces.

The Russians attracted aircraft on the Mariinsky route, and Grad is operating on the Avdiivka route. Once again, I urge everyone to evacuate from the Donetsk region. For Russians, civilians are just a target. Save yourself and give freedom of action to the Armed Forces of Ukraine! ", - sums up Kyrylenko.