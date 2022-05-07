Russian troops launched missile strike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, fire broke out on territory of lyceum, two people were killed and 9 were injured. PHOTO
This morning, Russian troops launched a missile strike on the Donetsk region. As a result, a fire broke out on the territory of building №1 of the Kostiantynivka Professional Construction Lyceum in Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk District.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
As noted, the fire was extinguished in an area of 50 square meters. As a result of the analysis of the debris, 9 victims and two dead were found.
The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk region involved 16 personnel and 3 units of equipment. Work on the liquidation of emergency rescue work continues.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password