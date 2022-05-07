Ukrainian soldiers liberated Shestakovo near Kharkiv and captured 8 occupiers, - Butusov. PHOTO

The Russian stronghold in Shestakovo was destroyed. Eight Russian servicemen from different units were taken prisoner.

Yurii Butusov, the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, wrote about this on Facebook.

He said that on May 5, the Ukrainian army liberated the village of Shestakovo near Kharkiv, defeated a Russian stronghold, and took eight prisoners. Now there is a sweep, destroyed and captured equipment, and enemy personnel are still being counted.

"The homeless appearance and unsuitable footwear of the Russian military should not be surprising. The footwear and uniform of the Russian Armed Forces are of very low quality, so the Russian military is always robbed to get dressed, put on shoes, and keep warm," Butusov wrote.

According to the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, logistics and supplies in the Russian army are very primitive.

"In uniform, they are filmed for reports in the rear, for propaganda, and on the front line they look something like this, they wear stolen warm clothes under the bottom of their jackets, they often pull on civilian clothes," Butusov explained.

He added that Ukrainian troops continue offensive operations in Kharkiv region.







