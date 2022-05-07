Names of dead residents are written on doors of Mariupol apartments. PHOTO
The occupiers have not yet issued a permit for the removal and burial of Mariupol residents who died in their apartments.
The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko writes about it, Censor.NET informs.
"Since the occupiers have not yet given permission for the burial of the dead who remained in their homes, and did not come" in turn "to the removal and burial of the unknown, the following inscriptions began to appear in the apartments. Mariupol residents do not mention the date of death, but the date when the body was found… " he said.
