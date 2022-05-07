Russian aircraft fired at Sumy region, frontier soldier is wounded, - Zhyvysky. PHOTO

Russian troops fired from aircraft at two communities in the Sumy region.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the head of Sumy Regional Military Administration, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the territory of Myropil and Khotyn communities was shelled from the air by enemy Russian aircraft.

"It happened today, May 7, in the afternoon, with air-to-ground missiles. As a result of the shelling, a serviceman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine was wounded," Zhyvytskyi said.

He also published a photo showing pieces of Russian missiles.

