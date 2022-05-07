ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6486 visitors online
News Photo War
13 686 29

Russian aircraft fired at Sumy region, frontier soldier is wounded, - Zhyvysky. PHOTO

Russian troops fired from aircraft at two communities in the Sumy region.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the head of Sumy Regional Military Administration, announced this on FacebookCensor.NET reports. 

According to him, the territory of Myropil and Khotyn communities was shelled from the air by enemy Russian aircraft.

"It happened today, May 7, in the afternoon, with air-to-ground missiles. As a result of the shelling, a serviceman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine was wounded," Zhyvytskyi said.

He also published a photo showing pieces of Russian missiles.

Read more: Svyatoslav Stetsenko, founder of Ukrainian Legion, died in war with Russia

Russian aircraft fired at Sumy region, frontier soldier is wounded, - Zhyvysky 01

Author: 

air force (547) Russian Army (9317) shoot out (13549) Sumska region (1232) Zhyvytskyi Dmytro (130)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 