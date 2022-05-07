Satellite recorded how Russian army gradually destroyed Azovstal plant. PHOTOS

Pictures of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol taken by the satellite at different times have been published.

Planet has demonstrated what Azovstal looked like from space on 8 different dates, starting on March 10.

One of the main ways to get to the plant from the city - on two bridges over the river Kalmius. Satellite images show that the bridges were still intact on March 10, but by April 27 they had been completely destroyed.





Also nearby in the water you can see large craters, which indicate that the Russians attacked the plant repeatedly.

Also, thanks to satellite images, you can see the consequences of the destruction of the shop in the center of the plant.





A similar situation with components. And if on April 27 they were intact, on May 1 they were completely destroyed.





It is obvious that Russia caused serious damage to the plant, where, in addition to military shelters, civilians were found.