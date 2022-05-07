Rashists dropped air bomb on school in Bilogorivka, where almost entire village was hiding - Haidai. PHOTOS

Russian occupants dropped an air bomb on a school in the village of Bilogorivka. About 90 people were there then.

This was stated in Telegram by the Head od Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"For the last week Bilogorivka, a village near Lysychansk, has been a hotspot. Orcs are trying to make a breakthrough there, and there are constant battles. Today Russian assassins were 'at war' with unarmed civilians.

The Rashists dropped an air bomb on the school where almost the entire village was hiding. Everyone who didn't have time to evacuate. After it hit the clubhouse, the basement of the school was the only place to escape, but the Russians took that chance away from people as well," the report says.

According to Haidai, there were about 90 people in the school. About 30 people have already been rescued from under the rubble. The rescue operation continues.

