Bombing of school in Bilogorivka in Luhansk region: Bodies of two victims extracted under rubble. PHOTOS

Rescuers extinguished the fire in a school building in the village of Bilogorivka that broke out as a result of bombing by the Russian occupants.

This reports State Emergency Service, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"On May 7 at 16:37 in the village of Bilogorivka, Severodonetsk district, as a result of enemy shelling there was a strike at a school building with a subsequent fire on an area of about 300 square meters.

At 20:12, the fire was extinguished. State Emergencies Service units rescued 2 people", - is stated in the message.

Rescuers conducted debris removal. At the moment, work on the removal of the rubble has been suspended. The bodies of two dead have been recovered. The number of possible victims is still to be confirmed.

Continuation of the work is scheduled for May 8.

See more: Rashists dropped air bomb on school in Bilogorivka, where almost entire village was hiding - Haidai. PHOTOS

