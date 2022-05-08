Missiles, "Smerch", tanks, aircraft. During day, Russians fired on 19 settlements in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

The occupiers killed four civilians and wounded 10 others. At least 85 civilian facilities were destroyed - residential buildings, industrial enterprises, two schools and lyceums, and livelihoods.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Police.

"During the past 24hrs, Russian troops have attacked the following settlements: Mariupol, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, Marinka, Zalizne, Vuhledar, Siversk, Sviatohirsk, Malotaranivka, Drobysheve, Ocheretyne, Novokalynove of the Ocheretyn community, Zvanivka of the Zvaniv community, New York, Kostiantynivka of the Maryinsky district, Sidorovo of the Svyatogorsk community, Dronivka of the Bakhmut district, "the statement reads.

The police of Donetsk region note that the enemy fired at the civilian population with aircraft, missiles, multiple launch rocket system "Smerch", tanks, and heavy artillery. The police launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 438 (violation of the laws or customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.





