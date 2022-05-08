Speaker of German Bundestag Bass arrived in Kyiv. PHOTO

The head of the Bundestag of the Federal Republic of Germany Berbel Bas arrived in Kyiv on Sunday.

This was announced on Twitter by the head of the Secretariat of the German Parliament Enrico Brissa, informs Censor.NET.

"Chairwoman of the Bundestag Berbel Bass begins her visit to Kyiv. Today, May 8, she will honor the memory of all victims of World War II and the tyranny of the National Socialists and hold political talks," Brissa wrote.

