Russia is pulling anti-aircraft missile forces to north of Crimea, - media. PHOTOS

The satellite recorded the collection of military equipment, including anti-aircraft missile forces of the Russian army in the north of the occupied Crimea - to the village of Filativka, located near the Kherson region.

This is evidenced by the journalistic investigation of the program "Schemes".

As noted, there is a noticeable increase in Russian military equipment, including anti-aircraft and missile systems. The Russian military deployed equipment in the village of Filativka in two parts of the village.

In May, the number of military equipment at one of these sites increased. This is evidenced by the satellite image of Planet Labs for May 6, which is available to "Schemes".







According to a military expert who, at the request of journalists, analyzed the photo, in addition to the barracks, there is a fuel and lubricants warehouse in this area. You can also see about two hundred combat armored vehicles of various types and trucks and command vehicles. Large vehicles have appeared separately, which, according to the expert, could be anti-aircraft and missile mobile systems.

"From the looks of it, we can say that this is one of the three types of anti-aircraft missile systems, namely: the Tornado volley fire missile system, the S-300 anti-aircraft system or the Iskander operational-tactical missile system," the military expert told Schemes. .

Such equipment can be used to fire on Ukrainian military positions.

Compared to the satellite image of this area on April 27 - the equipment was much less.

In the second part of Filativka, where there is also military equipment, its number has hardly changed. As of the end of April and the beginning of May, mostly military trucks and various types of armored combat vehicles remain in this area.