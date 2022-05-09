Communication with 11 people who were under rubble in Shipilovo was lost. Enemy focused its efforts on capturing Rubizhne - Haidai. PHOTO

Eleven people hiding in the basement in Shipilovo have lost contact. Fire brigades conducted a rescue operation as far as the security situation allowed

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"However, the Russians practically don't stop firing on the peaceful homes of our residents. It is impossible to completely dismantle the debris in Belogorovka or Shipilovo. On May 8, they aimed 24 times at the population of the Luhansk region. A woman died in Severodonetsk. Two volunteers died in Belogorovka from Zakarpattya. Among the victims in Belogorovka, of course, are children. Like the wounded child from Priviliya, they were hospitalized in Dnipro, "said Serhiy Haidai.

He stressed that the enemy continues to destroy industry and critical infrastructure. In the evening the enemy hit the oil refinery for the third time with shells.

According to Нaidai, during the day the Russians destroyed the facilities of the Popasnyansky Vodokanal, which were still functioning: "Now there will be no water in the cities and villages controlled by the Government of Ukraine, nor in those occupied in 2014. The Russians don't care what to destroy, but the mobilized in the so-called "LNR" don't even understand that tomorrow there will be nothing to drink for his wife and child. "













"With the support of aircraft and artillery, the enemy's main efforts were focused on trying to take control of Rubezhnoye and prepare for the continuation of offensive operations in the direction of Lysychansk. Increased fire, trying to break through the defenses of our troops," he added.

However, Haidai reminds that six Russian attacks were successfully repulsed in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, 20 tanks were destroyed, one artillery system, 28 units of armored combat vehicles, one special armored vehicle, and five units of motor vehicles.

71 enemy attacks were repulsed last week. 67 tanks, 26 artillery systems (including 7 MLRS), 110 units of armored combat vehicles, five special armored vehicles, four units of special engineering, and 39 units of enemy vehicles (including one tanker) were destroyed. Two planes, one helicopter, one cruise missile, and 33 unmanned aerial vehicles of the occupiers were shot down by air defense units.