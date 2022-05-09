In Kherson, occupiers tried to organize "parade". Only few hundred people managed to gather. PHOTOS

In order to provide a picture for Russian propagandists, the invaders had to bring to Kherson a plot of land from the occupied Crimea. Not even the occupying "mayor" appeared.

As reported by Censor.NET,with reference to the Kherson edition "Most".

This year there was neither the traditional procession from Heroes' Square to the Park of Glory, nor a large number of participants, as before.

Several hundred people gathered in the city center in the morning. They were entertained by musicians brought from occupied Simferopol the day before. In the Kherson military-civil administration that a considerable part of participants of "mass actions" was also brought from the Crimea.

Dozens of occupiers with machine guns guarded the participants of the "celebrations".

"Among the well-known collaborators, the event was attended by Russian farmers Kirill Stremousov, Vladimir Saldo and Alexei Zhuravko. The self-proclaimed "mayor" Oleksander Kobets did not even appear here," Most writes.

Several hundred people took a short walk to the memorial.

"Russian paratroopers were still waiting for them there, standing on an empty platform, which in previous years was completely filled with people," Most said.

