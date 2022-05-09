Russians shot three civilians in head. Crimes of Russian army continue to be documented in Kyiv region.. PHOTOS

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv-Sviatoshyn District Prosecutor's Office, criminal proceedings are being investigated for violating the laws and customs of war. WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women and people with mental illness!

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"During the investigation near the village of Makariv on the side of the road found the burial of three civilians. According to preliminary information, servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces shot three men in the head during the occupation of the village," the statement said.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Prosecutors of Kyiv region continue to document the crimes of Russian servicemen to bring them to justice.