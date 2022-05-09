Another occupant involved in torture of civilians in Kyiv region has been identified - Venedyktova. PHOTO

The Russian occupier, who took part in the commission of war crimes in the Kyiv region, was informed about the suspicion.

This was reported on Facebook by the Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktova, Censor.NET informs.

"This is Anton Struev, commander of the motorized infantry company of the 15th" peacekeeping "brigade of the 2nd Guards General Military Army of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation. He was informed about the suspicion of ill-treatment of civilians.

Prosecutors, along with the SSU and NABU, established that the company commander and his colleagues had captured two unarmed civilians in the occupied village of Mokrets, Brovary district, in March. He illegally interrogated prisoners to find out about patriots, servicemen of the Armed Forces and terrorists. Wearing tactical gloves with plastic inserts, the commander knocked out information by hitting the victims' faces and heads. And then he ordered them to undress and drove them to the basement.

The Russian Defense Ministry and its propaganda channel Zvezda praised the officer's "feats" and set his "heroism" as a model. Traditionally, the Russian military-political leadership praises its servicemen who have distinguished themselves in war crimes, thus acknowledging that they faithfully carried out orders to fight against civilians, "the statement said.

According to Venedyktova, this company commander, the third serviceman of this "peacekeeping" brigade of the Russian Federation, has been informed about the suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war in the Brovary district. Two more of his colleagues were exposed for cruel abuse of a prisoner of war and a priest in the village of Bohdanivka.

"If you recognize this serviceman of the Russian Federation and have evidence of his participation in other war crimes - send evidence to our only hub https://warcrimes.gov.ua/ or contact the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office: 097-053-04-65, 097 -838-31-87, 050-107-66-75 ", the Prosecutor General summed up.

