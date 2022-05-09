Soldiers of 93rd SMBr organized "parade" on Russian trophy tanks. PHOTOS
Soldiers of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodny Yar" staged a military parade on trophy Russian tanks.
The corresponding photos are posted on the Facebook page of the Ground Forces of the AFU, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"We will celebrate Victory Day in the future. Its date has not yet been determined, but it will definitely be. We are making every effort to do so. In the meantime, we are arranging a military 'parade' on trophy Russian tanks along the front line," the message reads.
