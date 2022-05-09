ENG
Soldiers of 93rd SMBr organized "parade" on Russian trophy tanks. PHOTOS

Soldiers of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodny Yar" staged a military parade on trophy Russian tanks.

The corresponding photos are posted on the Facebook page of the Ground Forces of the AFU, reports Censor.NЕТ.

Soldiers of 93rd SMBr organized parade on Russian trophy tanks 01
Soldiers of 93rd SMBr organized parade on Russian trophy tanks 02
Soldiers of 93rd SMBr organized parade on Russian trophy tanks 03

"We will celebrate Victory Day in the future. Its date has not yet been determined, but it will definitely be. We are making every effort to do so. In the meantime, we are arranging a military 'parade' on trophy Russian tanks along the front line," the message reads.

Soldiers of 93rd SMBr organized parade on Russian trophy tanks 04
Soldiers of 93rd SMBr organized parade on Russian trophy tanks 05
Soldiers of 93rd SMBr organized parade on Russian trophy tanks 07
Soldiers of 93rd SMBr organized parade on Russian trophy tanks 08
Soldiers of 93rd SMBr organized parade on Russian trophy tanks 09

tank (1094) 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (90) trophy (77)
