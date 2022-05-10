ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13419 visitors online
News Photo War
24 561 44

Rashists fired 7 Soviet missiles at Odessa, killing one person and injuring 5 - OC "South". PHOTOS

As a result of the shelling of Odessa by Russian occupants, one person died and five people were wounded.

This is stated by OC "South", іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Suspilne.Оdessa.

"As a result of the missile attack on Odessa on May 9, one person was killed, 5 were wounded. The Russian military hit a shopping mall and a warehouse of ready products. A total of seven Soviet-era missiles were fired at the city," the report said.

Read more: Odessa shelling during Michel's visit is demonstration of Russia's true attitude towards Europe, - Zelensky

Rashists fired 7 Soviet missiles at Odessa, killing one person and injuring 5 - OC South 01
Rashists fired 7 Soviet missiles at Odessa, killing one person and injuring 5 - OC South 02
Rashists fired 7 Soviet missiles at Odessa, killing one person and injuring 5 - OC South 03
Rashists fired 7 Soviet missiles at Odessa, killing one person and injuring 5 - OC South 04

Author: 

shoot out (13610) Odesa (933)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 