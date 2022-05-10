Rashists fired 7 Soviet missiles at Odessa, killing one person and injuring 5 - OC "South". PHOTOS
As a result of the shelling of Odessa by Russian occupants, one person died and five people were wounded.
This is stated by OC "South", іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Suspilne.Оdessa.
"As a result of the missile attack on Odessa on May 9, one person was killed, 5 were wounded. The Russian military hit a shopping mall and a warehouse of ready products. A total of seven Soviet-era missiles were fired at the city," the report said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password