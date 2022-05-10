Bodies of three shot civilians found on departure from Kharkiv towards Tsyrkuny, - police. PHOTOS

After the liberation of the village of Tsyrkuny in the Kharkiv region, law enforcement officers began to inspect the area. The bodies of three civilians were found on the road to the village.

The chief of Investigative department of police of the Kharkiv region Serhii Bolvinov reported about it on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Departure from Kharkiv in the direction of Tsyrkuny.

On the first day of the war, the enemy was stopped here by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Several units of equipment were smashed, racist soldiers were killed. For a long time this area was under constant fire. She is now released.

The investigative task force can finally inspect the scene. The remains of the bodies of two Russian soldiers and, unfortunately, three of our citizens who were shot by racists were found.

Someone managed to bury one of them, despite the shelling.

The corpses were confiscated," Bolvinov wrote.

Demining work will continue in Tsyrkuny, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv said on TV, Public reports. It is too early for the residents to return to the village.

"Tsyrkuny is now a continuous war crime of the Russian Federation, because many houses were destroyed, private houses, many administrative buildings, schools. There are bodies, bodies of civilians. The occupiers did not even take the bodies of their own soldiers, they are on the streets, in private homes etc. We still have a lot to do," Synehubiv said.

We will remind, on May 7 the General Staff reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of the village of Tsyrkuny. In the village, law enforcement officers record the crimes of the occupiers, and pyrotechnics demine the area.