"Determined to establish truth and achieve justice", - Foreign Ministers of Germany and Netherlands visited Bucha and Irpin. PHOTOS

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hookstra commented on the impressions of the destruction of Ukrainian cities.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Twitter of official.

"The bombed-out houses and buildings illustrate the impact of the war on the lives of men, women and children living here. These actions cannot go unpunished. The Netherlands is determined to establish the truth and achieve justice," the Dutch foreign minister wrote.

He published a photo from the liberated Irpin.





According to Hookstra, the Netherlands is contributing to the investigation of the International Criminal Court and the UN Commission of Inquiry, as well as by sending a group of forensic experts to Ukraine.

The official also said that later, together with German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock, they are scheduled to meet with members of the Ukrainian government.

In turn, Burbock posted on Twitter a photo from a visit to Bucha.

She was stunned by the unreality of what she saw: "It could be my family, my neighbors. Arbitrariness is amazing. We can't take the pain away from the survivors, but we can do everything we can to ensure justice: no one should believe they can commit crimes without consequences ".

The official assured the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venedyktova, who accompanied the delegation, of Germany's full support for the detection of war crimes.

It should be noted that Burbock is the first member of the German government to visit Kyiv since February 24.