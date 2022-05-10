Russian occupiers stole Scythian gold from Melitopol Museum, - Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTO

Ukraine has launched a criminal investigation into the theft of national property from a museum in Melitopol by the Russian military. The investigation claims that in April the Russians stole historical and cultural values ​​from the Melitopol Museum of Local Lore.

According to preliminary data, among the stolen property was a collection of Scythian gold, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General, informs Censor.NET.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Zaporizhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, criminal proceedings have been instituted for violating the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement reads.

Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Zaporizhia region.

Read more: In Zaporizhia, an evacuation convoy from private cars came under fire

Earlier, the Russian occupiers seized the Melitopol City Museum of Local Lore, which exhibited Scythian gold of the IV century BC.

It was initially reported that they stole a collection of this gold found by archaeologists in the 1950s.

The location of the relic was allegedly suggested to the enemies by collaborators.