As result of evening missile strike across Sumy region several houses damaged, - Zhyvytskyi. PHOTO

The Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the Sumy region. Dwelling houses came under enemy fire.

This was announced by the head of Sumy OVA Dmytro Zhyvytskyi in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Details of the evening air raid in Sumy region. The Russian plane fired two missiles through the Shostka district. The destruction in Voronezh is significant, but fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.

