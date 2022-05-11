ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
5 370 5

As result of evening missile strike across Sumy region several houses damaged, - Zhyvytskyi. PHOTO

The Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the Sumy region. Dwelling houses came under enemy fire.

This was announced by the head of Sumy OVA Dmytro Zhyvytskyi in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Details of the evening air raid in Sumy region. The Russian plane fired two missiles through the Shostka district. The destruction in Voronezh is significant, but fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.

Read more: It is unlikely that Lukashenko shortly will instruct his army to invade territory of Ukraine, - Denisenko

As result of evening missile strike across Sumy region several houses damaged, - Zhyvytskyi 01

As result of evening missile strike across Sumy region several houses damaged, - Zhyvytskyi 02

As result of evening missile strike across Sumy region several houses damaged, - Zhyvytskyi 03

As result of evening missile strike across Sumy region several houses damaged, - Zhyvytskyi 04

rocket (1607) Sumska region (1257) Zhyvytskyi Dmytro (130)
