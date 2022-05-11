Troops of Russian Federation in vain stormed Nizhny, Toshkivka, and Orikhovo and unsuccessfully tried to establish control over Rubezhny, - Haidai. PHOTO

Yesterday at about 10 a.m. the troops of the Russian Federation fired on the regional boarding school in Horskyi in the Luhansk region.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"The Russians opened fire on Horskyi. They hit the building of the regional special school, where children with special needs were studying. An institution with modern repairs and new equipment. It was - "thanks" to the Russians. Fortunately, we evacuated the students of the school in advance," Haidai said.











According to him, on May 10, the enemy opened fire 15 times on residential areas and infrastructure of the region.

Thus, as noted, the main gas pipeline in Severodonetsk was damaged - the city was left without natural gas. The second day there is no light.

Read more: Luhansk region, like Mariupol, is Ukrainian stronghold, - Haidai

In Vrubivka, six houses and a house of culture were damaged. There are three high-rise buildings in Rubizhne and two in Lysychansk. In Severodonetsk - a hotel building and a high-rise building.

Haidai also reports that the Russians tried unsuccessfully to establish control over Rubizhne in the Severodonetsk direction.

"The enemy carried out fruitless assault operations in the Nizhny, Toshkivka, and Orikhovo districts," the head of the region said.

According to him, 12 enemy attacks were repulsed on the fronts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions: 12 tanks, four artillery systems, 19 units of armored combat vehicles, and two units of special engineering equipment, and seven cars were destroyed.

Air defense units shot down one enemy Mi-24 helicopter and three Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles.