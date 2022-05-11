Russia tried to launch missile strike on Zaporizhia. Attack was successfully repulsed by air defense forces. PHOTO

On the morning of May 11, Russian troops tried to attack the city of Zaporizhia. The airstrike was repulsed by the air defense forces of the Zaporizhia region, but the wreckage of the missile damaged the infrastructure in one of the settlements.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported in the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

"This morning the enemy aimed at Zaporizhia. Our air defense forces of the Zaporizhia region successfully worked. The rocket exploded over an infrastructure facility in a village near the regional center. The facility was severely damaged," the statement said.

According to preliminary information, there are no victims.