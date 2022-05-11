Instead of roof - open sky. Russians opened fire on boarding school in Luhansk region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On May 10, the occupiers struck at the Hirska Regional Special School. The building of the institution suffered significant damage.

The chairman of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reports about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Yesterday morning, the racists opened fire on the" strategic object "- the Hirska Regional Special School. Instead of a roof - now the sky is open. The boys' bedroom has become a mountain of construction debris," Haidai wrote.

Serhiy Haidai notes that children who needed special conditions studied in this boarding school. This is what the Hirska Regional Special School used to look like.

Read more: Russian occupiers fired at humanitarian transport on Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway, - Haidai





"The school was equipped with the most modern special equipment, and the children lived and studied in comfortable conditions. They were evacuated in February at the beginning of the Russian invasion. "Liberators are jealous of the way we live, so they want to take away all the benefits," said the head of the Luhansk RMA.