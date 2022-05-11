Bodies of occupiers were liquidated by snipers of Special Operations Forces of Armed Forces of Ukraine. PHOTO

Snipers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are constantly destroying the enemy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"For reasons of security of personnel and their operations, we rarely publish information about the work of sniper teams. However, every day our soldiers go "hunting". Everything is for the safety of our fellow citizens and our common Victory, "the statement reads.

