We have already achieved historic result, because it is clear to everyone that Ukraine is good side in this war - Zelensky. PHOTOS

The entire civilized world is well aware that in the war against Russia, Ukraine is the side of good.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Telegram channel, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"We have already achieved a historic result, because for the entire free world it is clear: it is Ukraine that is the side of good in this war. Russia loses because evil always loses," the Head of State wrote.

Read more: Zelensky asks not to put pressure on Armed Forces of Ukraine with daily expectation of victories

We have already achieved historic result, because it is clear to everyone that Ukraine is good side in this war - Zelensky 01
