The entire civilized world is well aware that in the war against Russia, Ukraine is the side of good.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Telegram channel, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"We have already achieved a historic result, because for the entire free world it is clear: it is Ukraine that is the side of good in this war. Russia loses because evil always loses," the Head of State wrote.

