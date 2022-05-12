Whole Luhansk region is under heavy fire from invaders. More than 20 houses were damaged. Evacuation is still impossible due to shelling. PHOTO

During the day in the Luhansk region, the occupiers fired on more than 20 residential buildings. The Russians burn the cities to capture the ruins.

The chairman of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reports about it, informs Censor.NET.

"The goal of the racists is complete control over Rubezhny and the capture of Severodonetsk. Now all their actions are aimed at this. To ensure overcoming the water barrier, the aggressor from the territory of the Russian Federation in the direction of Kreminna threw the equipment of the pontoon-bridge park. The enemy is advancing in the direction of Kudryashivka, and Severodonetsk has partial success. Fighting continues in Komyshuvaha. The storming of Orikhovo and Toshkivka was fruitless for the orcs," Haidai wrote.

In the Donbas, nine enemy attacks were repulsed in the past 24 hours, eight tanks, six units of armored combat vehicles, five cars, and one enemy anti-aircraft gun were destroyed.

"During the day, the racists systematically shot free settlements in the region. They continue to" burn the ground ", more than 20 houses were damaged. We have the biggest destruction in Severodonetsk (both in the new and old districts, the city is under chaotic fire) - nine high-rise buildings. Three more houses were destroyed in Rubizhne, two in Horsky, five in Vrubivka, four in Komyshuvaha, and three in Toshkivka. The Lysychansk-Bakhmut road is under fire, evacuation is not possible yet, we will try to deliver at least humanitarian cargo," the statement reads.

