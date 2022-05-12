ENG
Army of Russian Federation last days fired at 10 settlements in Donetsk region and killed one civilian. PHOTOS

The occupiers killed a civilian and wounded another. 22 civilian facilities were destroyed - residential buildings, a college, a company, and objects of life.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked such settlements as Mariupol, Slovyansk, Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Soledar, Orlivka, Dolyna, New York, Novoselivka, and the village of Krasnohorivka. The enemy fired at the civilian population with aircraft, tanks, heavy artillery, and missiles," the statement said.

Russian war crimes have been documented. Police have launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 438 (violation of the laws or customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

