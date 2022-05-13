Troops of Russian Federation stormed Hirska and Popasna communities in Luhansk region, lot of destructions, and bridge in Rubizhne is damaged, - Haidai. PHOTOS

Russian troops storm the Hirska and Popasna communities, destroyed almost 60 houses, and damaged a bridge in Rubizhne.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"It also became known about two people killed in enemy shelling. A man from Lysychansk received life-threatening injuries on the evening of May 11. An 11-year-old boy from Zolotyi, who was in critical condition, recently died at a hospital in Dnipro," Haidai said.

It is noted that Russian troops opened fire 31 times in the direction of residential areas of the Luhansk region on May 12.

"Seven high-rise buildings were damaged in Severodonetsk, one - in Lysychansk. However, the most affected Hirska and Popasna communities There the occupiers carried out assault operations in the direction of Orikhovo and the Komyshuvakha area. They didn't succeed in moving forward, but many homes were destroyed - more than 50 houses. 15 - in Vrubivka, 12 - in Zoloty, 11 - in Komyshuvas, six - in Toshkivka, four - in Troitsky, and nine more in other villages of the Popasna community. In addition, rescuers eliminated the burning of a coal warehouse in Lysychansk during the day," Haidai added.

The head of the Luhansk region added that the Russians continue to focus their efforts on establishing full control over Rubizhne.





"The destroyed bridge, which was the first to be rebuilt in the Luhansk region after the expulsion of the occupiers in 2014 - the transport connection between Severodonetsk and Rubizhne no longer exists. I hope for a short period," Haidai said.

For the second time in eight years, the bridge over the Borova River has suffered from the occupiers. First in July 2014 and now. Last time in March 2015, the bridge was restored. And from the summer of 2014, when Rubizhne, Severodonetsk, and Lysychansk were liberated, and until the opening of the rebuilt facility, everyone wished to use a temporary pontoon crossing established by the Ukrainian military.

Gaidai also reminds that in the Luhansk and Donetsk directions, the defenders of Ukraine repulsed eighteen enemy attacks, destroyed thirteen tanks, eight artillery systems, twenty-seven units of armored combat vehicles, two units of special engineering equipment, and five enemy vehicles.

Air defense units shot down one enemy Ka-52 multi-role helicopter and four Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles.