Russian troops tried to break through our defenses in Ocheretin and Avdiivka directions. Armed Forces repulsed both attempts, - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS

79th morning of the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. Under enemy fire the communities along the front line in the Donetsk region.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, the most active shelling is in the Avdiivka direction. For the second day in a row, the Russians strike at the Avdiivka Coke Plant - one worker was injured, and some equipment was damaged.

"As a result of shelling and bombing this morning, Avdiivka was without electricity. Yesterday, the Russians launched two airstrikes on the city, killing one person and injuring another. Tonight, enemy artillery worked twice in the city - there is no information about the victims, but there is damaged housing. At least 11 houses in the city have been damaged during these two days," the head of the region said.

It is also reported that in the Ocheretyn community, the Russians used "Smerch" yesterday, and today shelling from various guns along the entire front line in the community is also underway.

"Yesterday one person was injured in Toretsk, 5 houses were damaged. A fire broke out at one of the enterprises - it was promptly eliminated by rescuers. Two residential buildings were damaged by a guided anti-tank missile in Svitlodarsk. Fortunately, the residents have already been evacuated," Kyrylenko added.

Four civilians killed as result of occupant shelling in Donetsk region, 5 wounded - RMA





































In addition, in the Ocheretyn and Avdiivka directions, the Russians tried to break through our defenses - both attempts were repulsed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The enemy doesn't stop trying to break through in the Mariinka direction, but the situation there is under control.

"Mariupol remains the most painful point not only in the Donetsk region, where steel boys and girls continue to hold Azovstal's circular defenses at the cost of their titanic efforts under constant strikes by aircraft, missiles, naval guns, tanks, and artillery." The Ukrainian state appeals to the whole world, to international organizations to save the lives of our soldiers. We believe that we will be heard. And we know that Russians will be punished for all war crimes on our land! ", - sums up Kyrylenko.