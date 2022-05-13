At night, occupiers destroyed humanitarian headquarters in Dergachi in Kharkiv region by missile strike. PHOTO

On the night of May 13, Russian invaders launched a rocket attack on the Dergachiv House of Culture, where humanitarian aid to civilians was stored and distributed.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the Dergachiv City Council on Facebook

"Dear residents! Unfortunately, tonight the occupiers completed their work and destroyed the Dergachiv House of Culture with a missile strike, and at the same time our humanitarian headquarters.

In this regard, there will be no humanitarian aid today. We are solving logistical issues and will be sure to inform you about further actions," the statement reads.

