Direct hit in house and shrapnel wounds. During day, Russians killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

The occupiers killed 4 civilians and wounded 5 others. 49 civilian facilities were destroyed - residential buildings, lyceums, industrial enterprises, medical facilities, children's health facilities, life support facilities.

Informs Censor.NET, the National Police of Ukraine reports.

During the past 24hrs, Russian troops have attacked the following settlements: Mariupol, Avdiivka, Svitlodarsk, Sviatohirsk, Krasnohorivka, Toretsk, Soledar, Lyman, Belozerske, Yarove, Cherkasy, New York, Novoselivka-3, Zaytseve, Tsukurine, Voskhod, Drobysheve, Zhelanne, Zvanivka, Pereizne, Sosnove, Fedorivka. The enemy fired on civilians from aircraft, Grad multiple rocket launchers, tanks, heavy artillery, and missiles.

A 30-year-old woman and a man died from a shrapnel wound to the head in Avdiivka and Lyman. In the village of Novoselivka-3, a couple aged 76 and 80 were killed by a direct hit to the house.





Russian war crimes have been documented. The police launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 438 (violation of the laws or customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.