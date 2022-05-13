Occupiers fired on civilian population of Zaporizhia region. Destroyed houses. There are wounded. PHOTOS

As a result of another enemy shelling, high-rise and private houses of Huliaipole residents, as well as other infrastructure of the city were damaged. It was previously established that three local residents were injured.

As Censor.NET reports, the National Police reports on Telegram.

On May 12, Russian servicemen again fired on settlements in the Pologi district. As a result of heavy artillery shelling, about a dozen private houses of Gulyaypol residents were damaged, as well as 8 high-rise buildings, several shops and a post office. Enemy shelling caused significant damage to the building: the roofs of the windows were destroyed, and some rooms were burned to the ground by missiles.









On the fact of a war crime, the police handed over collected materials to the SSU in the Zaporizhia region to resolve the issue of opening criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Art. 438 of the Criminal code of Ukraine "Violation of laws and customs of war".