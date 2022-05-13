ENG
Rashists left on island of Snake marks in the form of letter "Z" - "Schemes". PHOTOS

The Maxar satellite recorded a "Z" mark on Snake Island, a symbol of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. A floating crane was also spotted near the island, which the invaders could transport from Sevastopol to raise the sunken Serna-type landing craft.

In the May 12 satellite images, the capital letters "Z" can be seen in the northeastern part of the island.

Also on May 12, the satellite recorded a sunken boat of the "Serna" type, near which - a floating crane. This landing craft was destroyed by the Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle "Bayraktar" on May 7. Another Serna-type boat was also recorded in the satellite images near the floating crane and the sunken boat.

Earlier, a similar floating crane was seen in Sevastopol, in the Bay of Holland. The Planet Labs satellite recorded it in the occupied Crimea on May 11. Usually in the bay "Holland" are based warships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

Separately, Maxar recorded a probable missile strike on "Serny".

Zmiinyi Island
