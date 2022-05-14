Ukraine actually defended Kharkiv, and Russians decided to leave their positions, according to Washington Institute for War Studies. INFOGRAPHICS

Under pressure from the Ukrainian Armed Forces' counterattacks and the limited availability of reinforcements, the Russian army appears to be abandoning its position around Kharkiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the analyst of the Washington Institute for War Studies (ISW).

Experts cite Western intelligence and the words of the "DPR officer", which show that Moscow is focused on returning its troops home, rather than maintaining positions near the city.

"Thus, Ukraine seems to have won the battle for Kharkiv. Ukrainian forces didn't allow Russian troops to surround, let alone capture Kharkiv, and then drove them out of the city," the statement said.

At the same time, the Russians are trying to keep the line west of Vovchansk to protect their landlines (GLOC) from Belgorod to Izyum.

"Earlier, we assumed that Russia might abandon attempts to attack Izyum, but the Russians have either not yet made such a decision or have not yet fully complied with it. Small-scale and unsuccessful attacks on the southern edge of the demonstration near Donetsk continued, but without real progress," the institute added.

The main efforts of the Russians are still attempting to surround Severodonetsk and Lysychansk from the north and south. Russian troops advancing from the direction of Popasnaya didn't make significant progress during the day.

Russian troops resumed offensive operations in the direction of Sloviansk but made no progress on May 13.

The Russians carried out another unsuccessful assault on Oleksandrivka, probably in a new attempt to force the Seversky Donets. They may have enough fresh combat power to compensate for these losses and continue the offensive on a fairly large scale.

According to ISW, the Russians probably secured the highway at the entrance to Azovstal, but the battle for the plant continues.

Russian troops did not carry out any offensive operations in southern Ukraine, and on May 13 they continued to reconnoiter and fire on Ukrainian positions. Analysts suggest that due to insufficient control of the Kherson region, the Russian army has suspended its efforts to annex the region.