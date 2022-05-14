ENG
In Donetsk region for day Russians fired at 14 settlements and killed 1 civilian. PHOTOS

The occupiers killed a civilian and wounded 12 others. 61 civilian buildings were destroyed - residential buildings, industrial and agricultural enterprises, and the railway.

This was reported on the website of the National Police, informs Censor.NET.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked the following settlements: Mariupol, Avdiivka, Zalizne, Lyman, Slovyansk, Svyatogorsk, Siversk, Vugledar, Marinka, Illinka, Novoluganske, Yarova, Bakhmut, Bogorodichne.

The enemy fired on civilians from aircraft, tanks, heavy artillery, and multiple launch rocket system "Urahan".

Russian war crimes have been documented. The police launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 438 (violation of the laws or customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

