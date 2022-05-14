Ukraine is ready to return to Russia its dead soldiers: bodies stored in refrigerated cars, - head of department of military-civil cooperation Lyamzin. PHOTOS

Ukraine is ready to return to Russia the bodies of the Russian occupiers liquidated near Kyiv and Chernihiv, as required by international humanitarian law.

The head of the department of military-civil cooperation of Ukraine Vladimir Lyamzin told about it and informs Censor.NET with reference to the Ukrayinska pravda.

"According to the norms of international humanitarian law, and Ukraine strictly adheres to them, after the end of the active phase of the conflict, the parties must return the bodies of the military of another country. Ukraine is ready to return the bodies of the aggressor," Lyamzin said.

It is reported that on May 13, the Ukrainian military authorities loaded the bodies of Russian soldiers collected after the fighting in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions into refrigerated cars.

According to Lyamzin, there were several trains in different regions of Ukraine, where the bodies of Russian soldiers were stored.

The train, which was filmed by journalists on the outskirts of Kyiv, contains several hundred bodies of the Russian occupiers.

Lyamzin noted that most of them were brought from the Kyiv region, there are also bodies from the Chernihiv region and some other regions.









