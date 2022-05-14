ENG
Zelensky on Russia's shelling of our civilian infrastructure: They are trying to put up their powerlessness because Ukraine is beyond their power. PHOTOS

With each blow to Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, Russia is moving further and further away from the civilized world

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"They are trying to accommodate to their helplessness. Because Ukraine is beyond their power. But they are in power and are still able to burn children's attractions in Gorky Park in Kharkiv or destroy a city. Or a grain warehouse or a house in general, "the head of state said.

He also expressed confidence that the more such strikes, the farther Russia is from civilization.

"From what is called civilization," Zelensky sums up.

