Bilohorivka is reliably protected, AFU destroyed more than 100 units of equipment of racists, - Butusov. PHOTOS

Ukrainian defenders are in full control of the crossing near Bilohorivka.

This was announced on Facebook by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yuriy Butusov.

"Today he was again at the site of the outstanding victory of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, where the Russian army suffered a crushing defeat in the battles of May 5-13. mountain infantry brigades.

Today, together with the 58th Infantry, he went to the heights that completely control the crossings near Bilohorivka. Russian troops were driven to the northern shore of the Siversky Donets. The enemy continues to shell the Bilohorivka area, but this is no longer a powerful artillery offensive, but short fire raids. The situation on the destroyed Russian bridgehead, in the area of ​​which two Russian battalion tactical groups were defeated, became clear. We approached the place of crossing. Russian troops still remained on the other side of the river, the distance to them is about 100-200 meters. The clearing of the area from the remnants of the defeated Russian troops continues. During the defeat of the Russian offensive, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed more than 100 units of military equipment. I am collecting all the photos and videos of this outstanding victory of the Ukrainian army," the journalist said.

