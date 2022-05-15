Troops of Russian Federation struck 11 artillery blows on Severodonetsk, houses, technical school and shop of "Nitrogen" are damaged, - Haidai. PHOTO

The troops of the Russian Federation inflicted 11 artillery strikes on Severodonetsk - there are hits in "Nitrogen", technical school, and high-rise buildings.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, four residents of the region were injured during the day.

"Forty percent of all Russian attacks on May 14 fell on Severodonetsk. About the same number fell on Hirska and Popasnyanska communities. There is a lot of destruction. These are 11 high-rise buildings in the new and old districts of the city, in several of them apartments were set on fire. The Russians struck the building of the technical school and continue to destroy "Nitrogen". Yesterday morning, after the next arrival, the flames engulfed one of the production shops," Haidai said.

Three residents of Vrubivka were injured. In Novodruzhesk, a woman was injured and two houses were destroyed. Three more - in Lysychansk, where the enemy struck an airstrike, two - in Rubizhne.

"Popasnyanskaya and Gorskaya communities are being removed by Russians from the map of the world: nine houses in Komyshuvas have been destroyed, four in Toshkivka, five in Zolotoye, and two in Troitsky. In Komyshuvas there are also hits in the building of the village council and the house of culture. There are destructions in Verkhnokamenka, Orikhovo, Katerynivka," the head of the region added.

Haidai reminds that 12 enemy attacks were repulsed on the fronts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions yesterday. Destroyed: eight tanks, five artillery systems, nine units of armored combat vehicles, and five enemy vehicles.

Air defense units shot down six Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles and one Eleron tactical reconnaissance UAV.