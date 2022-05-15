Russian troops fired missiles at two districts of Sumy region - Zhyvytskyi. PHOTO

The night before, Russian troops launched a missile strike on the village. Shpylivka of Sumy district, and on Sunday night a missile strike was carried out on Shostka district.

The head of the Sumy regional military administration Dmitry Zhyvytsky reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

"The night in the Sumy region was restless. On May 14, at about 10 pm, a rocket attacked the outskirts of the village of Shpylivka, Sumy district. Enemies caused a lot of damage to households," he said.















Also, according to Zhyvytskyi, at about 2 am a rocket attack from an airplane by the enemy caused significant damage to the infrastructure of the Shostka district.

"In both cases, there were no casualties," the statement said.